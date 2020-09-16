PWCS Serves More Than 320,000 Free Meals During First Week of School

Prince William County Public Schools will continue to prepare and serve food through the first quarter at 56 feeding sites.

During the first week of school, PWCS served 13,000 students on September 8, and 21,000 students on September 10. More than 320,000 meal equivalents were served for the week.

“I am very happy to see that we have been able to help so many families in our community with meals,” said Adam Russo, director of School Food and Nutrition Services for PWCS. “We have had an overwhelming response to curbside pickup for weekly grocery kits, and we are fortunate to be able to provide these. The existing strain on the national food supply chain due to the pandemic, coupled with the significant demand for the grocery kits means there is a possibility of some food shortages in the kits. However, we are working to catch up to meet the needs of our families, and we appreciate everybody’s patience and support.”

“The existing strain on the national food supply chain due to the pandemic, coupled with the significant demand for the grocery kits means there is a possibility of some food shortages in the kits. However, we are working to catch up to meet the needs of our families, and we appreciate everybody’s patience and support.”

Grocery supplements may be picked up by walking up to the sites, or by driving up, which is preferred. Parents/guardians may pick-up kits without students present. Staff will request parents or guardians produce proof of student enrollment in the form of student ID, report card, or other official school documentation with the child’s name printed on the document and provide names of non-school age or children not enrolled in school, who are 18 years old and under.

Service Times: Mondays and Thursdays from 12-6 p.m.

(If school is closed on a Monday, service will be on Tuesday. For example: Schools are closed on Monday, September 7, for the Labor Day holiday = service will be offered Tuesday, September 8. )

Service Style: Curbside pickup at school main entrance.

Meal Types: Kits are FREE to all children 18 years old and under, and include a variety of whole grains, protein, fruits, vegetables and milk designed as a weekly grocery supplement.

Benefits are the equivalent of breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack for 5 days, plus supper and snack for 2 days. *Indicates schools where benefits are the equivalent of breakfast and lunch for 5 days.

See locations below:

Western PWC Eastern PWC *Battlefield

Bennett

Loch Lomond

Mullen

*The Nokesville School

Osbourn Park

Pace West

Parkside

*Piney Branch

Signal Hill

Sinclair

Sudley

Unity Braxton

Unity Reed

Victory

West Gate

Yorkshire

Yung Bel Air

Belmont

Beville

*Coles

Covington-Harper

Dale City

Dumfries

Enterprise

Featherstone

Fitzgerald

Fred Lynn

Freedom

Gar-Field

Graham Park

Hampton

Independence Non-Traditional School

Jenkins

Kerrydale

Kilby

King

*Lake Ridge MS

Leesylvania

Marumsco Hills

McAuliffe

Minnieville

Neabsco

Occoquan

Pattie

Penn

Potomac MS

Potomac View

Rippon

River Oaks

Rockledge

Swans Creek

Triangle

Westridge

Woodbridge MS

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.