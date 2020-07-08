PWCS Shares Details on ‘Returning to Learning Plan’

July 8, 2020- Since earlier this spring, hundreds of PWCS employees, including central office staff, administrators, and teachers, have been working collaboratively to develop plans for returning to learning this fall. We have also received direct input from parents and teachers serving on our planning committees. In addition, we have received input from nearly 6,000 school-based staff, and 17,000 parents/guardians, via survey (results attached).

Our planning is based, first and foremost, with student and staff health as a top priority, and a focus on equitable learning for every child. We also recognize that children are best served in-person and that many of our families rely on the School Division for key services including meals and child care. In developing our plans, we also must follow the legal and health guidance and requirements outlined in the following:

The physical distancing, bus, and building capacity requirements, and health considerations of staff and students, will unfortunately make it impossible to have all students and staff in buildings at any one time. Therefore, we will have to implement some variation of distance learning, alternating schedules, and telework for some employees in specific categories.

The school division is offering three plans: 100% virtual, on day a week in school, and two days a week in school, with some exceptions.

For details on the plan continue to information from PWCS.edu.