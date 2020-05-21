PWCS Shares Plan for Collection of Materials in Schools

During an emergency meeting of the Prince William County School Board on May 20, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steve Walts, shared a three-part plan to help address the collection of school-related items students have at home, as well as personal belongings in the schools.

The first part of the plan includes the collection of school-related items that students have at home, such as textbooks, uniforms, and instruments. Dr. Walts shared that individual schools will be setting up specific times and a process, and will be communicating that information with students and their families shortly.

Secondly, once Governor Ralph Northam approves Prince William County to enter Phase 1 of the “Safer at Home” plan (currently May 29), teachers and other staff members will be allowed into buildings to collect materials, with social distancing required. Principals will be sharing more details with their staff soon.

The third part of this plan provides for students and their families to pick up belongings left behind at school. Principals will be working with staff members to develop a plan to bag items inside of schools for safe pick up by students, and will communicate the plans and specific dates with families as soon as possible.

Questions regarding item drop-off or pick-up should be directed to each school.

