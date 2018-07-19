PWCS Spotlights Patriot High School’s Valedictorian, Salutatorian
Matthew Trang, Patriot High School valedictorian, will be spending his summer interning under Dr. Scott Martin at Scriyb as part of the Aspiring Scientist Summer Internship Program. This will be his second summer participating in the George Mason University program. Matthew will be working as an algorithm developer for Scriyb’s innovative online learning technologies. Matthew also attended The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park.
Extracurricular Activities:
VEX Robotics – Team Co-Leader
Aspiring Scientists Summer Internship Program – VSGI Intern
ASSIP Inventor’s Club – Engineering Leader
Science National Honor Society – Secretary
Patriot High School Ruri-Teen Club – Vice President and former Secretary
Student Council Association – Secretary
SeaPerch Robotics – Navigator and Club Secretary
Science Bowl Team – Team Co-Captain
Academic Achievements and Honors:
Governor’s Certificate of Recognition, Early College Scholars Program of 2018
Aerojet Rocketdyne Scholarship
Service above Self Scholarship, Gainesville – Haymarket Rotary Club
2018 Apple Scholar
Pamplin Leadership Award, Virginia Tech
2018 Conrad Challenge Summit Finalist
2018 National Merit Finalist
Excellence Award, VEX In the Zone at the US Patent and Trademark Office
2017 Excellence in STEM Scholarship Program, National Asian and Pacific American Association
2017 Congressional App Challenge Winner for VA-11 Rep. Gerald E. Connolly
Excellence Award, VEX In the Zone Turkey Trot Tournament
2018 Conrad Challenge Semi-Finalist
2018 National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
SANS CyberStart Challenge
Community Involvement:
Haymarket Regional Food Pantry volunteer
Marsteller Middle School VEX Robotics mentor
Science National Honor Society Tutoring Committee
Osteoprep Lab volunteer
Bull Run Regional Library volunteer
Schools Attended:
Cedar Point Elementary School
Marsteller Middle School
College plans:
Matthew will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, with the intent to study mechanical engineering and, possibly, biomedical engineering or computer science.
Salutatorian, Zaki Ahmad Panjsheeri
Zaki Panjsheeri, Patriot High School salutatorian, has spent much his time in high school tirelessly meeting and exceeding the demands of his classwork, homework, and extracurricular activities. This summer, Zaki deservedly looks forward to relaxing, traveling with his family and meditating on both his past and future.
He said, “I look forward to furthering my understanding of the last 18 years of my life and coming up with an idea of what my future will look like through these modes of relaxation.”
Zaki also attended The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park.
Extracurricular Activities:
PWCS School Board representative – alternate
President of the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society
Debate Team – Co-captain
Student Event Committee – Founder and President
Science National Honor Society – Vice President
President of the Class of 2018 (2014-18)
GSHelp at Governor’s School @ Innovation Park Tutoring Service – Director
College Board Student Advisory Council
Patriot’s LEAD Seven Habits Leadership Committee – Representative
National Honor Society
Academic Achievements and Honors:
Attended Virginia Summer Residential Governor’s School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology
Junior Regional and Senior All County Orchestras
1st Place, Washington Metropolitan Area Public Forum Debate Tournament
Co-Presenter and Panelist at “The Leader in Me” Symposium in Richmond
Co-Presenter at PWCS Student Leadership Conference
The William & Mary Leadership Award
Community Involvement:
Prince William County School Board – 2nd alternate student representative
Mathematics and science tutor
Tae kwon do volunteer instructor
Schools Attended:
Bristow Run Elementary School (third through fifth grade)
Gainesville Middle School
College plans:
Zaki will be attending the University of Virginia (UVA) as a Jefferson Scholar. He intends to study physics and is considering a double-major with philosophy, and is also interested in pursuing Persian and Japanese literature. Zaki hopes to join the Jefferson Society at UVA.
