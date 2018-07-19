PWCS Spotlights Patriot High School’s Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Submitted by Prince William County Schools

Matthew Trang, Patriot High School valedictorian, will be spending his summer interning under Dr. Scott Martin at Scriyb as part of the Aspiring Scientist Summer Internship Program. This will be his second summer participating in the George Mason University program. Matthew will be working as an algorithm developer for Scriyb’s innovative online learning technologies. Matthew also attended The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park.

Extracurricular Activities:



VEX Robotics – Team Co-Leader

Aspiring Scientists Summer Internship Program – VSGI Intern

ASSIP Inventor’s Club – Engineering Leader

Science National Honor Society – Secretary

Patriot High School Ruri-Teen Club – Vice President and former Secretary

Student Council Association – Secretary

SeaPerch Robotics – Navigator and Club Secretary

Science Bowl Team – Team Co-Captain

Academic Achievements and Honors:



Governor’s Certificate of Recognition, Early College Scholars Program of 2018

Aerojet Rocketdyne Scholarship

Service above Self Scholarship, Gainesville – Haymarket Rotary Club

2018 Apple Scholar

Pamplin Leadership Award, Virginia Tech

2018 Conrad Challenge Summit Finalist

2018 National Merit Finalist

Excellence Award, VEX In the Zone at the US Patent and Trademark Office

2017 Excellence in STEM Scholarship Program, National Asian and Pacific American Association

2017 Congressional App Challenge Winner for VA-11 Rep. Gerald E. Connolly

Excellence Award, VEX In the Zone Turkey Trot Tournament

2018 Conrad Challenge Semi-Finalist

2018 National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

SANS CyberStart Challenge

Community Involvement:

Haymarket Regional Food Pantry volunteer

Marsteller Middle School VEX Robotics mentor

Science National Honor Society Tutoring Committee

Osteoprep Lab volunteer

Bull Run Regional Library volunteer



Matthew’s complete list of achievements and extracurricular activities

Schools Attended:

Cedar Point Elementary School

Marsteller Middle School

College plans:

Matthew will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, with the intent to study mechanical engineering and, possibly, biomedical engineering or computer science.

Salutatorian, Zaki Ahmad Panjsheeri



Zaki Panjsheeri, Patriot High School salutatorian, has spent much his time in high school tirelessly meeting and exceeding the demands of his classwork, homework, and extracurricular activities. This summer, Zaki deservedly looks forward to relaxing, traveling with his family and meditating on both his past and future.

He said, “I look forward to furthering my understanding of the last 18 years of my life and coming up with an idea of what my future will look like through these modes of relaxation.”

Zaki also attended The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park.

Extracurricular Activities:



PWCS School Board representative – alternate

President of the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society

Debate Team – Co-captain

Student Event Committee – Founder and President

Science National Honor Society – Vice President

President of the Class of 2018 (2014-18)

GSHelp at Governor’s School @ Innovation Park Tutoring Service – Director

College Board Student Advisory Council

Patriot’s LEAD Seven Habits Leadership Committee – Representative

National Honor Society

Academic Achievements and Honors:

Attended Virginia Summer Residential Governor’s School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology

Junior Regional and Senior All County Orchestras

1st Place, Washington Metropolitan Area Public Forum Debate Tournament

Co-Presenter and Panelist at “The Leader in Me” Symposium in Richmond

Co-Presenter at PWCS Student Leadership Conference

The William & Mary Leadership Award



Community Involvement:



Prince William County School Board – 2nd alternate student representative

Mathematics and science tutor

Tae kwon do volunteer instructor

Schools Attended:



Bristow Run Elementary School (third through fifth grade)

Gainesville Middle School

College plans:



Zaki will be attending the University of Virginia (UVA) as a Jefferson Scholar. He intends to study physics and is considering a double-major with philosophy, and is also interested in pursuing Persian and Japanese literature. Zaki hopes to join the Jefferson Society at UVA.

