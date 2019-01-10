PWCS Supports Families Impacted by Government Shutdown

Submitted by Prince William County Schools Office of Communications & Community Relations

To support families affected by the partial federal government shutdown, Prince William County Public Schools will continue its current practice to ensure that no PWCS student goes hungry. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students regardless of their ability to pay or temporary financial circumstances.

“PWCS does not practice ‘lunch-shaming,’ and unpaid balances will be allowed to accrue during the furlough,” said a Prince William County spokesperson.

Parents of Prince William County Public School students wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals can also complete and submit their application online at any time.

PWCS encourages furloughed employees to come work for PWCS either part time or full time. Current opportunities with PWCS include: substitute teaching and temporary employment, and school bus driver positions. Complete employment information and opportunities can be found online.