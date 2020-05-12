PWCS Will Hold Virtual 13th High School Naming Meeting, Wednesday

Prince William County Public Schools will continue with the naming of the “13th” High School, opening for the 2021-22 school year, through virtual meetings.

The first meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide suggestions, recommendations, and justifications for names for the new high school located in Gainesville.

During the virtual meeting, following a brief presentation, the Naming Committee will receive input from the community on naming suggestions for the school. Those wishing to speak will need to register in advance. Each registered speaker will have three minutes to share their suggestion(s) along with any justification they feel is appropriate.

The Naming Committee is composed of School Board members, Babur B. Lateef, M.D. (Chairman At-Large), Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District), and Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville District).

Wishing to speak during the community meeting?

For those with an electronic device connected to a functioning microphone, follow this two-step process to make a public statement verbally during the community meeting:

Step 1 – Register with GoToWebinar



Please register for “13th” High School Naming Committee – Community Input Session on May 12, 2020 7:00 PM EDT

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Step 2 – Sign up to speak



Complete the form requesting to speak

by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

Prefer to participate in the community meeting without speaking?

For those with web access, the following options are available to you:

View the community meeting online at pwcstv.com.

A recording of the community meeting will be made available in the days following the webinar.

For those without web access, the following options are available to you:

Community members without web access can access the community input session by phone or watch it on television: o Phone – (213) 929-4232 Access code- 897-387-418



o Television on Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.

Those who wish to submit a written public statement about their suggested name for the “13” High School may do so before Tuesday, May 19. Please email planning@pwcs.edu.

Those wishing to make a verbal statement may call the PWCS Office of Facilities Services at 703-791-7312 by Tuesday, May 19, to leave a voicemail.

Please note that live captioning is only available on the GoToWebinar, not through any other viewing options.

Next Steps



The Naming Committee’s recommendations will be presented to the School Board at its meeting on Wednesday, May 20, and the School Board will vote on the naming of the “13th” High School on Wednesday, June 10.

There will be opportunities for community members to speak at both meetings before the School Board votes on the naming. Learn more.

