PWEA Invites Public to Every Student Succeeds Act Town Hall

A new federal law has given teachers and other educators an unprecedented opportunity to provide input into the way their public schools are run.

As such, the Prince William Education Association wants to hear from its community member about improvements they would like to see.

To meet this end, PWEA will hold a town hall meeting on the new law called the Every Student Succeeds Act, Thursday, April 20, at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The public meeting will include conservations with National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston and PWEA President Riley O’Casey.

O’Casey feels strongly that they have been given a unique opportunity to address the needs of all students. She hopes the community will utilize that rare opportunity.

“Every student, no matter what their ZIP code is, deserves the best education we can offer,” said O’Casey. “We must make sure our voices are heard. At this meeting, all stakeholders have the opportunity to help ensure our students succeed.”

Signed into law by President Obama, ESSA was derived from a bipartisan effort to recommit the nation to quality education for all students regardless of race or income level.

In Prince William County, PWEA formed a task force of educators to provide their expertise on how Prince William County Schools should work towards closing the achievement gap.

In addition to educators, PWEA invited Prince William School Board members, Virginia Education Association members, state legislators and upper-level students were invited to attend various brainstorming sessionsThose stakeholders have already provided their input, and now, the PWEA wants to hear from the community at large.

O’Casey especially hopes that educators, parents and students will come out on April 20 and take part in the conversation.

Stonewall Jackson High School is located at 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas, Prince William.

