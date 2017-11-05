PWEA Political Action Committee Recommends Candidates in Virginia Elections

Submitted by Riley O’Casey

Prince William PACE [Political Action Committee of Educators] is pleased that the VEA Fund for Children and Public Education has endorsed the committee’s recommended candidates in these state races.

PW PACE recommended the following candidates to the VEA Fund for Children and Public Education”

STATEWIDE RACES Governor – Lt. Governor Ralph Northam (D), Lt. Governor – Justin Fairfax (D) Attorney General – Mark Herring (D) VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES Jennifer Carrol-Foy (D) 2nd District Elizabeth Guzman (D) 31st District Delegate Tim Hugo (R)* 40th District Delegate Jackson Miller (R)* 50th District Hala Ayala (D) 51st District Delegate Luke Torian (D)* 52nd District Delegate John Bell (D)* 87th District

The issues the PWEA supports includes funding for public schools, collective-bargaining rights, fewer standardized tests and the ability for parents to opt their children out of standardized testing. The association opposes the use of tax dollars to fund charter or private schools.

The process to elect a candidate to endorse is “party blind” said PWEA President Riley O’Casey.

To decide upon which candidate to endorse, PACE first provides all of the candidates with questionnaires to fill out. Once returned, PACE members interview the candidates individually. Their answers are then shared with and discussed among committee members, who then vote.

Although the NEA says that the associations can simply endorse an issue-friendly incumbent, the PWEA likes to give challengers the chance to present their ideas as well, said O’Casey.

“PW PACE and VEA Fund for Children and Public Education are pleased to bring forward the names of these candidates. PWEA remains committed to working with all elected officials in order to best meet the needs of Prince William County Schools’ employees as well as the students and communities they serve,” said O’Casey. “Working together, we can improve the conditions of public education employees which are also the conditions under which our students learn.”

PWEA, the largest school employee group in Prince William County, supports public education, public school students and public school employees.

Candidates with a stars* next their names are incumbents.

Both candidates from the 13th district did not returned their questionnaires. Scott Lingamfelter of the 31st District did not return his questionnaire.

