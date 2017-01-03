Satterwhite Says School Board Special Meeting Called Legally

Alyson Satterwhite, Gainesville member with the Prince William County School Board, believes the special meeting of the school board will go forward based on its legality.

The special meeting is scheduled for after the regular school board meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center.

“I feel very, very comfortable that we are within legal authority to call the meeting,” said Satterwhite, who called for the meeting along with Brentsville Acting school board member, Shawn Brann.

The special meeting is intended for school board members to discuss and vote upon a Board of County Supervisors’ resolution to provide a $21.2 million grant to be split evenly between additional construction funds for the county’s 13th high school and an eastern elementary school.

The resolution would provide the school board with the additional funding needed to build the bigger PRICE [Patriot Redesign Increasing Capacity Effectively] model for the 13th high school to be built in Bristow.

Satterwhite and Brann called for a special meeting after Chairman Ryan Sawyers and Vice Chairwoman Lillie Jessie decided not to add the action item to the agendas for both the previous meeting and upcoming one.

Chairman Ryan Sawyers announced Satterwhite and Brann were not within their right to call the special meeting, but only to “request” such a meeting, according to the language within policy 131. He also claimed they also lacked a quorum needed for such a meeting.

In a phone interview, Tuesday evening, Satterwhite said that over winter break she researched Virginia Code, laws governing the Freedom of Information Act and Prince William’s own policies to make sure she was acting in accordance with the law. She has also spoken with the school’s attorney.

“I worked very, very hard with my research to insure we are doing everything we’re suppose to do,” Satterwhite said. “I was very surprised by what the chairman put out.”

However, even if Brann and Satterwhite hold their meeting, that does not mean they have secured the necessary votes to accept the supervisors’ resolution.

Justin Wilk, school board member from the Potomac District, said he is in favor of the PRICE design for the 13th high school, but not of the BOCS’s resolution as it currently stands.

“It just want the money up front and not divided by build in the west first then we will give you money for the east,” Wilk wrote in a conversation with Bristow Beat, Tuesday evening. “[It] doesn’t sit well with me.”

Wilk would prefer the school board draft its own resolution or revise the current BOCS resolution as the BOCS has not made it clear how the funds would be allocated and when.

Wilk said he still supports the PRICE model, saying, “I voted for the 13th [PRICE] model before and I’d vote for it again.”

Chairman Sawyers has also questioned the resolution. Specifically, he said the funds needs to be allocated in a way that is consistent with Virginia law governing management of school board funds.

He disagrees with Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland that funds can be allocated as a grant for a particular purpose.

Thursday night, Sawyers posted a legal decision from 1978, regarding the relationship between the boards in regards to allocating funds on his Facebook page.

It reads:

Decades ago, the Virginia Attorney General gave an opinion on the BOCS increasing or decreasing line items in the school budget: “…the Board of County Supervisors may not choose whether to fund or not to fund individual line items in the school budget, nor may it alter individual line items, either by an increase or decrease. It may only find by lump sum appropriation or by major classification, and may only increase or decrease the amount of any appropriation by lump sum or major classification.” 1978 Va AG LEXIS 15, 1978-79 Op. Atty Gen. Va 29 (1978)

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.