School Board Approves Pre-Labor Start for 2018-19

The Prince William County School Board approved a Pre-Labor Day start for the 2018-19 school year.

According to the Pre-Labor Day Calendar, Prince William County Public School will begin on Aug. 27, 2018 and end on June 11, 2019.

“The pre-Labor Day start option is what is recommended for approval,” stated Prince William County Schools on its website. “The pre-Labor Day start is made possible by qualifying for a waiver to Virginia’s usual ban on pre-Labor Day holiday starts to the school year.”

According to the recently approved calendar, winter break will begin Dec. 21, 2018 with students returning to school on Jan. 2, 2019.

Spring break will begin April 15 and extend until the 20th. Schools will resume on April 22, the Monday after Easter.

Teachers must attend school a week before students.

The School Board unanimously approved the Pre-Labor Day options 7-0. Chairman At-large Ryan Sawyers was absent from the meeting. There was no discussion on the agenda item, during the Oct. 18 meeting.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.