School Board Chair Posts Snow Day Survey

Investigating options for unused snow days this school year, Prince William County Schools Chairman At-Large Ryan Sawyers posted a survey to solicit opinions from county residents.

While the region has faced unseasonably warm weather this winter, with few prospects for accumulating snow or hazardous weather, students and faculty may not receive any cancellations or additional delays.

In a video he posted on Facebook over the weekend, he said,”We certainly understand that the conversation is happening within the county. I wanted to let you know the school board is very interested in listening to our potential options when it comes to unused snow days that we may have.”

Some options the survey proposes include shortening the school year, giving students some Fridays off, reducing the year following the SOLs in May or not altering the calendar at all. There is also an option for other suggestions.

Residents can find the survey here.

Staff will present options for the days to the school board April 5.

