School Board Members Schedule Town Hall Meetings

Prince William County Schools have announced school board members will hold several town-hall-style meetings this March.

A few of these meetings will take place in western Prince William and will focus on issues important to residents in those areas.

Mar. 7, Brentsville’s Acting representative, Shawn Brann and Gainesville representative, Alyson Satterwhite will host a town hall at Bull Run Middle School. (More information on that meeting is listed below.)

It is also worth noting, there will be a presentation on the location of the new 13th high school Mar. 9 at Gainesville Middle School from 7-9 p.m. This will not be a town hall.

According to PWCS. the following town hall meetings have been scheduled:

Friday, March 3

6:30–8 p.m. at Mullen Elementary School

Town Hall Meeting on 2017-18 Budget

Hosted by School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers

Monday, March 6

6:30–8 p.m. at Forest Park High School

Town Hall Meeting on 2017-18 Budget

Hosted by School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers

Monday, March 6

7–9 p.m. Benton Middle School Cafeteria

Budget Forum for Coles District PTO/PTA/PTSO and Advisory Council Chairs

Hosted by School Board Member Willie Deutsch (Coles)

Monday, March 6

7–9 p.m.

Fred Lynn Middle School

Town Hall Meeting on 2017-18 Budget

Hosted by School Board Member Loree Willliams (Woodbridge) and School Board Vice-Chairman Lillie G. Jessie (Occoquan)

Tuesday, March 7

7–9 p.m.

Bull Run Middle School Cafeteria

Town Hall Meeting on 2017-18 Budget

Hosted by Shawn Brann (Acting Board Member for Brentsville) and Alyson Satterwhite (Gainesville)

Questions can be directed at school board members or PWCS.

