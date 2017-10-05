School Board Reviews Calendar Options for 2018-19

Prince William County Schools has presented its school board with two calendar options for the 2018-19 school year.

In the Pre-Labor Day Option, school would begin on August 27 and end on June 11.

In the Post-Labor Day Option, school would begin on September 4 and end on June 18.

“The pre-Labor Day start option is what is recommended for approval,” said Prince William County Schools on its website. “The pre-Labor Day start is made possible by qualifying for a waiver to Virginia’s usual ban on pre-Labor Day holiday starts to the school year.”

In both options, winter/Christmas break extends from December 21 to January 1, with students returning to school on January 2.

Spring Break would be April 15 until the 20. The Monday after Easter, April 21, students are in school.

The school board will vote on the options, Oct. 18.

Both options are subject to changes by the board.

