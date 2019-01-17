Shawn Brann Announces Campaign for Brentsville School Board Rep

By Shawn Brann

Thursday, Shawn L. Brann proudly announces his candidacy for the 2019 elections for the Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) School Board in the Brentsville District.

Shawn, a former PWCS Language Arts teacher from 1999-2006 at Woodbridge Senior High School, served on the PWCS School Board from September 2016 – October 2017 as the Acting School Board Member for the Brentsville District. He was selected by a unanimous, bipartisan vote on September 22, 2016 to fill the seat of elected board member Gil Trenum, who was deployed to Djibouti, Africa as a United States Navy Reservist.

Shawn has volunteered and served in many educational endeavors in PWCS, including school naming committees, boundary committees, advisory councils, budget committees, principal and vice-principal interview panels, and the PWCS Safe School Advisory Council (former Chair from 2015-2016). In the local community, Shawn volunteers as a youth soccer coach and adult leader for a local Cub Scouts pack.

During his one year on the PWCS School Board, Shawn was successful at working with other members of the Board on a variety of initiatives, including: Raises for teachers and other PWCS employees, advocating for a School Board Code of Ethics, increasing the size of the county’s 13th high school in the Brentsville District – resulting in a saving to taxpayers of over $100 million dollars – and serving on the county’s first Joint Capital Improvement team with members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

“As a former teacher in PWCS, I know the challenges that our educators face in the classroom and the copious amount of work most take home each evening and each weekend. As a parent, I have done my best to be engaged in the process of public education by being an active volunteer at the school level and the division level. As a former Acting School Board member in PWCS, I know what the job entails, and how crucial the right leadership is in that position. I wanted to be a teacher because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children in PWCS. I want to do the same as an elected School Board member in Prince William County. Education can change lives – it did for me, and I want the same opportunity for all of our students in PWCS.”

Shawn and his wife Julie, who formerly worked with at-risk youth in Prince William County through the Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court for over 10 years and is currently a substitute teacher in PWCS, have lived in Prince William County since 1998 and have resided in Lake Ridge, Dale City, and now Bristow. Their two children, Sophia and Tyler, attend high school and elementary school in the Brentsville District.

Election Day is November 5, 2019. The School Board elections will be held concurrently with other statewide and local elections.

Learn more about Shawn Brann and his campaign by visitingwww.brann4brentsville.com, and on Facebook at @Brann4Brentsville. You can contact the campaign via email at brann4brentsville@gmail.com or by phone at 571-643-1926.

