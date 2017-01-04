Snow Threatens Thursday, Friday Commutes

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning, potentially accumulating between 1-2 inches.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning residents that rush hour commutes could be impacted.

“Road crews are conducting anti-icing activities today and tomorrow; please watch for crews as they stage along roads prior to the storm,” VDOT spokesperson Ellen Kamilakis said. “Crews will treat roads with salt and sand as needed once the storm begins Thursday afternoon, plow in areas where and if snow totals reach two inches, and will remain on duty throughout the course of the storm.”

VDOT suggests drivers adjust their commutes and allow for extra time to arrive safely.

Bitter cold temperatures enter the region over the weekend, with highs reaching 29 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow Saturday.

Bristow Beat will continue to update information about the potential storm.

