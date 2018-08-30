Stonewall Jackson HS Celebrates School with Lip-Sync Video

Staff at Stonewall Jackson High School, a Prince William County public school in Manassas released a lip-sync video to celebrate the start of the 2018-19 school year, and decry the end of summer.

Their video is fairly unique in that they added their own lyrics to the song “MaMa Mia” from ABBA.

The lyrics, written and sung by Tina Brunn, express the dismay over the end of summer and the hustle that comes with preparing for students to return to school.

The video is unique and allows many to get in on the action.

Patriot High School in Nokesville also posted a lip-sync video this week.

Looking forward to more from our wonderfully talented PWCS staff, consider yourself challenged! 😉

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.