Superintendent Will Present on ‘Return to Learning’ at Oct. 7 School Board Meeting

The Prince William County School Board will hold a regularly scheduled (hybrid physical/virtual) School Board meeting on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The “Return to Learning and Return to Work Plan,” is on the agenda for information only. No vote is scheduled on that matter, but residents are invited to participate in Citizen’s Time or write to their school board representative.

The open meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center, located at 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas, Virginia, and will be preceded by a closed session at 5 p.m., which is not open to the public.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be open to the public, subject to social distancing restrictions and limited to 250 persons. Citizens must wear face coverings and will be provided with distanced seating. Patrons may sign up to speak to the School Board in person or electronically about matters relating to October 7, 2020, agenda items only. Citizens may speak on an agenda item for two minutes.

The matter most will be concerned about- returning to school- is on the agenda for information only. “Update from Superintendent of Schools on Progress of Return to Learning and Return to Work Plans,” as requested by School Board Chairman Babur Lateef.

That the Prince William County School Board receive an update from the Superintendent of Schools on the Progress of the Return to Learning and Return to Work Plans adopted by the School Board on July 15th, and hear any further recommendations, if necessary, relative to the reopening plans for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

It is not on the agenda for a vote.

As it stands, students will return to school on Nov. 10 via a 50% hybrid model. Parents can chose to have their students attend in-person two days a week or continue to attend virtually. Those attending two-days a week will learn in-tandem with in-person classes or asynchronously on other days. They need to make their decision in ParentVUE.

Those who would like to sign up to speak either in person or electronically at the meeting should email pwcsclerk@pwcs.edu to be placed on the list to speak.

PWCS asks that speakers provide their address and telephone number for the record, the agenda item on which you will speak; and if they plan to participate in-person or virtually. Citizens who wish to speak in person or electronically must sign up with the Clerk by 4 p.m. on October 7, 2020. Those wishing to speak electronically will be provided with a link to register to do so.

Wish to submit a written statement?

Those who do not wish to speak to the Board in person or electronically, but wish to submit a written public statement about the agenda topics. may provide input to the School Board by accessing the Public Comment Form or by sending an email to the Board.

Patrons may watch the School Board meeting at the PWCS TV website and clicking on the “Watch Live” link, or by watching Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.

View the agenda for the meeting.

While some Board members are expected to physically assemble in the School Board meeting room, due to the ongoing pandemic, other members of the School Board will participate in the meeting through electronic means under the authority granted by the General Assembly on April 22, 2020, through Amendment 29 to HB 29

