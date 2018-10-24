UVA President Announces Economic-Based Free Tuition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA —Interim School Board Chair Babur Lateef joined his University of Virginia Board of Visitors Members in Charlottesville to announce a new initiative “breaking barriers and building bright futures” to make it possible for more students to attend.

Prince William County Interim School Board Chair Babur Lateef was a part of the Presidential Search Committee as well as being a member of the Board of Visitors. On Friday, he witnessed as James E. Ryan was inaugurated President The University of Virginia.

During his inaugural address, James E. Ryan announced a ground breaking initiative to fund the tuition of the most at need students.

“Any student whose family income is under $80,000 per year will have their tuition covered by the University of Virginia’s endowment. For families earning less than $30,000 a year, the university will also cover student’s tuition, room, and board,” said James E. Ryan, University of Virginia President.

The initiative will help Virginia families afford UVA without needing to apply for financial aid.

“Opening doors of opportunity is one of our highest callings as a public university,” said Anthony P. de Bryn, university spokesman.

In Prince William County the median household income is $98,514 per year. A huge number of students who previously could not have afforded to attend UVA, now can though this initiative.

“This is a great day for the University of Virginia and a great day for Prince William County Students,” said Babur Lateef, Interim School Board Chair. “This is the inevitable first step towards tuition free higher education, which should be the goal of every public university system in this country”

This promise will be focused on members of the fall 2019 incoming class, but applies to all current undergraduate students as well. Current undergraduate students will apply for financial aid as normal and be evaluated for eligibility for this promise even if the student has not received financial aid in the past.

“This announcement does not include any new programs or changes, and will have, at most, only a very minor increase in cost,” said Ryan. “Instead, it distills and clarifies the good work that has been done by many people—including members of the Board—to make UVA more affordable and accessible.

Dr. Lateef, appointed by Governor McAuliffe to the Board of Visitor over two years ago, has been committed to college affordability. He was proud to serve on the Presidential Search Committee that selected James Ryan and is extremely proud of the work that the Board of Visitors has done to make UVA more affordable for more students.

Dr. Babur Lateef, Interim Chair of the Prince William School Board, is running for school board chairman in the Nov. 6, 2018 election.

Whether in Prince William County or throughout the Commonwealth, Lateef said he intends to continue to help break barriers and build bright futures for all Virginians.

Paid for an authorized by Friends of Babur Lateef.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.