UPDATE: Vehicle Strikes Stonewall Middle School Student, PWCS Cautions Motorists, Pedestrians

Prince William County Schools again remind parents, pedestrians and drivers to proceed cautiously as students have returned to school.

Monday morning, a vehicle struck a Stonewall Jackson Middle School on his way to school, according to John Miller, Principal of Stonewall Middle School, a Prince William County School in Manassas.

The child, an 11-year-old boy, who was not identified, was struck by the vehicle while crossing Lomond Drive. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Prince William Police Department the accident occurred around 8:05 a.m.

“The victim was crossing Lomond Drive between traffic with his parents at Stonewall Middle School when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at low speed,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus. “The victim was not in or near a crosswalk.”

Probus says that no charges are pending. The vehicle struck at low speed and the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Miller sent a letter alerting parents to the accident and also cautioning children walking to school to follow pedestrian safety rules.

Our students’ safety and well-being is our top priority. If your child walks to school, please remind them to follow pedestrian safety rules. If you drive your student to school, please be sure to drop them off in a designated area on school grounds. In addition, if you are driving in the vicinity of the school, please be mindful of student walkers.

August 27, the day of the accident, was the first day of school for Prince William County public school students.

This article has been updated at 4:38 p.m. with information provided by the Prince William Police Department.

