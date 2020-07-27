VHSL to Hold Abbreviated Season to Begin in December

The Virginia High School League [VHSL] voted Monday to hold an abbreviated 2020-21 sports seasons to begin on Dec. 14, 2020. Winter season sports will be held first, followed by fall and then spring.

The motion passed 34-1, Monday morning.

The seasons will be scheduled as follows:

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

The VHSL considered three models for what the 2020-21 season would look like due to COVID-19 restrictions. Coaches overwhelmingly preferred model three, which does not eliminate any sport.

Model three fits best with the scenario that Virginia remains in Phase 3 of reopening and many school divisions will not be returning to indoor learning in the fall. It also accounts for the fact that contact sports, such as football, are prohibited at this juncture.

As football is by far the most popular spectator sport, Virginias were very concern the football season could be canceled this year. This model allow football to begin Feb. 15 and continue through May 1, assuming Virginia no longer remains under Phase 3 restrictions at that time.

Non-sport activities that are organized seasonally and require in-person contact will also be affected.

