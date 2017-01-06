Warrenton Man Wanted in Gainesville Hit and Run

Prince William County Police are searching for Gerald Rodney Shepard, 38, of Warrenton, in connection with a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a business located in the 14600 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville Jan. 5.

According to police, a 26-year-old man of Gainesville reported to police that he and an unknown man, later identified as the accused, were involved in an argument, which escalated.

“As the parties separated, the accused got into his vehicle and struck the victim while he was standing in a nearby parking lot,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said. “The accused then fled the scene and the victim contacted police.”

The victim sustained minor injuries; emergency crews transported him to a local hospital.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused on charges of felony hit & run.

“Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful,” Probus said.

Police describe Shepard as a black male, 6’ feet tall, 190 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

