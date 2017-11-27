10 Die in Crashes on Virginia Highways Thanksgiving Weekend

10 Die in Traffic Crashes on Virginia Highway Over Thanksgiving Weekend: 2017 Proving to be Deadlier than 2016 for Traffic Crashes

With overall traffic fatalities already on the increase, the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend proved to be a deadly one for 10 individuals traveling on Virginia’s highways.

During the holiday statistical counting period, which began Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at 12:01 a.m. and continued through midnight Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, traffic crashes claimed the lives of eight drivers, one passenger and a pedestrian. As of Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, there have been 737 reported traffic deaths in Virginia, compared to 664 this date last year.

“The increase in fatal crashes throughout this year is troubling and should be of serious concern to all Virginians,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Tragically, there will be at least 700 families heading into the holiday season mourning the loss of a loved one because of a traffic crash on a Virginia highway. Let’s make these remaining weeks of 2017 safer for everyone by buckling up and driving smart, safe, sober and distraction-free.”

The Thanksgiving fatal crashes occurred in the City of Richmond and the counties of Appomattox, Augusta, Bedford, Caroline, Fairfax and Spotsylvania. Two of the crashes, including the pedestrian crash, occurred in the City of Richmond, and two other fatal crashes occurred in Fairfax County. Two drivers lost their lives in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Augusta County.

Fairfax County fatal crashes…

Nov. 23, 2017, on I-495, at 3:36 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 23, Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 495, just south of Exit 173/Van Dorn Ave. A tractor-trailer, traveling west on I-495, was experiencing some mechanical issues and pulled off onto the right shoulder. The adult male driver got out of the tractor and walked around to inspect for any damage or obvious mechanical failure. Once he was satisfied that nothing was wrong, he got back into the cab. Just as the driver went to put on his seatbelt, he felt an impact to the rear of his trailer. A 2013 Honda Civic traveling west on I-495 had run off the right side of the highway and struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer. The Honda’s driver, Christopher S. Padilla, 30, of Alexandria, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit also responded to the scene to assist with the crash. The second one occurred Nov. 26, 2017, at 10:24 a.m. on I-66 just west of the Nutley Street exit. A 1989 Honda Civic was traveling east on I-66 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to reenter the eastbound lanes of I-66 and collide with a 2006 Toyota Scion. The driver of the Civic, Susie E. Snyder, 78, of Arlington, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., an acronym for the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program designed to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by speeding, impaired driving and failure to use occupant restraints.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend, Virginia State Police troopers:

Cited 8,016 speeders

Cited 2,465 reckless drivers

Arrested 102 drunken drivers

Cited 589 safety belt violations & 205 child restraint violations

Investigated 998 traffic crashes, in which nine were fatal

Assisted 2,635 disabled motorists

The Virginia State Police will also this year be participating in the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Tie One on for Safety” campaign, which discourages drunk and drugged driving during the winter holidays.

