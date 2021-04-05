13-Year-Old Bristow Boy Killed in Car Crash, Teen, Child Seriously Injured

One 13-year-old Bristow boy died, a 16-year old male sustained life threatening injuries and a 9-year-old boy sustained serious injuries following a crash on University Boulevard in Manassas, Easter Sunday.

Fatal Crash Investigation – Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy and University Boulevard in Manassas, April 4 at 5:11 p.m. to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of 2002 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on University Boulevard and attempted to make a left onto the Prince William Parkway against a red traffic signal. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the Prince William Parkway proceeding through the intersection.

The collision impacted the rear passenger compartment of the Civic. Two adults were seated in the front of the Civic while three juveniles were seated in the backseat.

One of the occupants, identified as 13-year-old male juvenile, was pinned inside the vehicle, and extracted by an off-duty police officer and a responding officer. The officers performed CPR on the juvenile prior to Fire & Rescue personnel arriving at the location.

All five occupants of the Civic were transported to area hospitals where the 13-year-old died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The deceased and another occupant in the Civic, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

As a result of the force from the collision, the 16-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The third juvenile occupant, a 9-year-old boy, also sustained serious injuries.

The two adult occupants in the Civic and the driver of the driver of the F-250 were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased juvenile is not being released. Speed does appear to be a contributing factor in the collision. Additional information about the crash will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased occupant in the 2002 Honda Civic was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Bristow

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as a 34-year-old man of Bristow

The other occupants in the Honda Civic were identified as a 35-year-old woman, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and a 9-year-old boy, all of Bristow

The driver of the 2003 Ford F-250 was identified as a 34-year-old man of Woodbridge

