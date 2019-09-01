I-66 Outside the Beltway Closures to Resume Tuesday

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app. ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE I-66 East and West from Route 29 Gainesville to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) Thursday, September 5: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations on I-66 East and West between University Boulevard and Route 234 (Prince William Parkway). Stoppages will also occur on northbound Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) just north of the ramp to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS I-66 East from Sudley Road to Bull Run Drive Tuesday, September 3, through Saturday, September 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three left lanes will be closed on I-66 East for crews to install lagging on the new Bull Run Drive bridge. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East Thursday, September 5: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp from southbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66will be closed during the overnight hours of Thursday, September 5, between midnight and 4 a.m. with detour posted.Traffic will be directed to I-66 West to Route 50 East, stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA I-66 East from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Nutley Street Wednesday, September 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three right lanes will be closed on I-66 East for crews to shift traffic under Vaden Drive. Stoppages of up to 20 minutes will occur on the exit from I-66 East to Nutley Street between midnight and 4 a.m. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road Ramp from I-495 North Express Lanes to I-66 West Monday, September 2, through Friday, September 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed on I-66 West for new Gallows Road bridge construction in center median. The ramp from the northbound I-495 Express Lanes to I-66 West will be closed nightly. Northbound I-495 Express Lanes traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, make a left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West. Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South Tuesday, September 3: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp from westbound I-66 to southbound I-495 will be closed during the overnight hours of Tuesday, September 3, between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the exit for Nutley Street South, stay to the right to follow signs to I-66 East, then exit right to I-495 South.