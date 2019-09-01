I-66 Outside the Beltway Closures to Resume Tuesday

| September 1, 2019 | 0 Comments | News

I-66 Outside the Beltway Project

Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

Week of September 1, 2019
What’s Happening

There are no lane closures planned between noon on Friday, August 30, through noon on Tuesday, September 3, for the Labor Day weekend. 

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:

·       Constructing bridge foundations at I-495, Rt 28, Rt 123 and Rt 234 Business interchanges

·       Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

·       Demolishing structures

·       Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 in Prince William County

·       Clearing trees and brush, grading, and installing drainage throughout the corridor

·       Demolishing closed ramps at Route 123 Interchange

·       Bridgework for new Bull Run Drive overpass

·       Bridgework for the new I-66 West collector-distributor road over Rt 234 Bus (Sudley Road)

·       Cont’d work at future park & ride lots at University Blvd (Gainesville), Balls Ford Rd (Manassas)

·       Continued work on the new E.C. Lawrence Park Access Road

·       Relocating underground and overhead utilities along I-66 and Route 28

·       Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.    
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

I-66 East and West from Route 29 Gainesville to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway)

Thursday, September 5: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations on I-66 East and West between University Boulevard and Route 234 (Prince William Parkway). Stoppages will also occur on northbound Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) just north of the ramp to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 East from Sudley Road to Bull Run Drive

Tuesday, September 3, through Saturday, September 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed on I-66 East for crews to install lagging on the new Bull Run Drive bridge.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East

Thursday, September 5: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp from southbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66will be closed during the overnight hours of Thursday, September 5, between midnight and 4 a.m. with detour posted.Traffic will be directed to I-66 West to Route 50 East, stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

I-66 East from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Nutley Street

Wednesday, September 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on I-66 East for crews to shift traffic under Vaden Drive. Stoppages of up to 20 minutes will occur on the exit from I-66 East to Nutley Street between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Ramp from I-495 North Express Lanes to I-66 West

Monday, September 2, through Friday, September 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed on I-66 West for new Gallows Road bridge construction in center median. The ramp from the northbound I-495 Express Lanes to I-66 West will be closed nightly. Northbound I-495 Express Lanes traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, make a left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West.

Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South

Tuesday, September 3: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp from westbound I-66 to southbound I-495 will be closed during the overnight hours of Tuesday, September 3, between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the exit for Nutley Street South, stay to the right to follow signs to I-66 East, then exit right to I-495 South.
Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad