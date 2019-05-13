I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane Closures, Traffic Changes for Week of May 12

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org
or downloading the Virginia511 app
.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to east of Compton Road
Wednesday, May 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The left lane will be closed for extended hours for construction activities related to the new Bull Run Drive bridge.
I-66 West from Compton Road to Bull Run Rest Stop
Thursday, May 16: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The left lane will be closed for extended hours for construction activities related to the new Bull Run Drive bridge.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Monument Drive
Sunday, May 12, through Thursday, May 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Tuesday, May 14: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, and then follow signs to I-66 West.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 East
Tuesday, May 14: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 East will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South, stay to the right for I-66 East, and then follow signs for Route 50 East.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from I-495 to Route 243 (Nutley Street)
Friday, May 17: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)
