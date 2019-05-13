I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane Closures, Traffic Changes for Week of May 12

I-66 Outside the Beltway Project Lane Closures and Traffic Changes Week of May 12, 2019 Submitted by VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation What’s Happening As weather conditions allow, crews will continue corridor-wide roadway maintenance and address issues as needed, with daily multi-lane closures during daytime and overnight hours on I-66 East and West. Additional activities include: Constructing bridge foundations at I-495, Route 28, and Route 234 Business interchanges and Bull Run Drive overpass

Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

Clearing trees and brush, grading, and installing drainage throughout the corridor

Demolishing closed ramps at Route 123 interchange

Grading and installing drainage at the future Gainesville/University Boulevard Park and Ride Lot and at the future Manassas/Balls Ford Road Park and Ride Lot

Grading and excavating for the new E.C. Lawrence Park Access Road and temporary realignment of Braddock Road

Relocating underground and overhead utilities along I-66 and Route 28 The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to east of Compton Road Wednesday, May 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be closed for extended hours for construction activities related to the new Bull Run Drive bridge. I-66 West from Compton Road to Bull Run Rest Stop Thursday, May 16: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The left lane will be closed for extended hours for construction activities related to the new Bull Run Drive bridge. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Monument Drive Sunday, May 12, through Thursday, May 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66. Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West Tuesday, May 14: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, and then follow signs to I-66 West. Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 East Tuesday, May 14: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 East will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South, stay to the right for I-66 East, and then follow signs for Route 50 East. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA I-66 West from I-495 to Route 243 (Nutley Street) Friday, May 17: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) I-66 West from I-495 to Route 243 (Nutley Street) Friday, May 17: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to implement long-term lane shifts for construction. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66. Commuter Alternatives VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives