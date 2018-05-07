I-66 Overnight Lane Closures to Affect Manassas, Gainesville

Overnight lane closures are scheduled to occur on westbound I-66 between Sudley Road (Route 234 Business) and Route 29 in Gainesville in Prince William County this week. Beginning Monday, May 7, crews will shift travel lanes and set up work zones for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project. Closures are scheduled to occur over three consecutive nights from Monday, May 7, through Wednesday, May 9 . Details include: Three left lanes on westbound I-66 in the vicinity of Sudley Road (Route 234 Business) to Route 29 in Gainesville will close nightly starting at 9 p.m.

Periodic 15-minute stoppages and slowdowns along westbound I-66 throughout each night

Narrowing of the travel lane and periodic 15-minute stoppages and slowdowns on the entrance ramp from northbound Prince William Parkway (Route 234 Bypass) to westbound I-66 Following the work, all lanes on westbound I-66 between Prince William Parkway (Route 234 Bypass) and Route 29 in Gainesville will be shifted toward the inside median. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs. The work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes are expected to open in December 2022. On Twitter, follow VDOT Northern Virginia at @VaDOTNOVA Submitted by VDOT