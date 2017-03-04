All 9 Statewide Republican Candidates to Attend Prince William GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Submitted by The Prince William Republican GOP

WOODBRIDGE, VA – Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina is the keynote speaker for the 28th Annual Prince William Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner this Saturday, March 4, 2017, and the Committee today announced that all nine Republican statewide candidates will attend. The sold-out Dinner will be held at the Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville.

“There is so much excitement among Prince William Republicans right now,” said GOP Committee Chairman Dottie Miller. “This sold-out Dinner is a sign that Prince William Republicans are ready to win the race for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General this Fall. Already, this event is expected to be our biggest fundraising Dinner in the Committee’s history. The attendance of all nine of our statewide candidates is also a sign of the importance of our bellwether County; no one wins the state of Virginia without winning Prince William County.”

The Dinner will also include a memorial dedication for Clerk of Court and long-time Prince William public servant Michele McQuigg, who passed away on Wednesday, February 15. The Republican nominee to fill this vacancy in an April 18 special election will be announced at the Dinner.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman John Whitbeck will attend the Dinner and deliver short remarks. Dinner attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a straw poll for all three statewide races, which will be announced via Twitter @PWCGOP. Attendees will use the hashtag #PWCLRDinner on social media throughout the night.

“Prince William County is a key battleground for us in 2017,” said Whitbeck. “It is great to see our candidates prioritize this great County so early in the process.”

The four Republican candidates running for Governor are Prince William Board of Supervisor Chairman Corey Stewart, businessman and 2014 Senate nominee Ed Gillespie (Fairfax County), State Senator Frank Wager (Virginia Beach), and businessman Denver Riggleman (Nelson County). The two Republican candidates for Attorney General are Virginia Beach attorney Chuck Smith and Richmond attorney John Adams. The three Republican candidates running for Lieutenant Governor are State Senator Bryce Reeves (Spotsylvania County), State Senator Jill Vogel (Fauquier County), and Delegate Glenn Davis (Virginia Beach).

Virginia is a unique state that has an election every year. This November, Virginians will elect our Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Each Party will decide its nominees through a traditional primary election on June 13, 2017. In addition, all 100 members of the House of Delegate are up for election this year.

No political candidate has won the Virginia Governor’s race, or U.S. Senate race since 2002 – a total of nine consecutive races – without winning Prince William County. The last candidate to lose a statewide campaign but win Prince William County was Republican Mark Early, who lost to Democrat Mark Warner in 2001.

