Additional Suspects Identified in Potomac River Murder; One Remains at Large

Detectives from the Prince William County Homicide Unit have identified two additional suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas whose body was located along the shoreline of the Potomac River on January 12, 2017.

While police have apprehended one suspect, the other remains at large.

Additional information obtained in the ongoing investigation identified one of the suspects as 27-year old Dimas Misael Canales Santos of Hyattsville, Maryland. Canales Santos remains wanted and is being sought by police.

The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, also of Maryland.

“The juvenile suspect was located and arrested without incident on March 29 in Montgomery County by members of the Montgomery County Police Department,” said Sgt. Jonathon Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police.

The juvenile suspect will be held in Maryland until he is extradited back to Virginia.

Six other suspects, including another juvenile, were previously arrested in connection to this investigation.

Wanted: [No photo available] Dimas Misael Canales Santos, 27, of the 5000 block of 54th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit a felony Arrested on March 29: [Juvenile] a 17-year-old male juvenile of Montgomery County, Maryland. Charged with principal in the 2nd degree [murder]. Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Prince William County Crime Solvers. Tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PWC” plus your information to 274637, or submit a webtip online at www.tinyurl.com/crimetip. Tipsters remain anonymous & could earn up to a $1,000 reward.

