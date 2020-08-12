Air Force Helicopter Shot, Makes Emergency Landing at Manassas Airport

A U.S. Air Force helicopter from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland made an emergency landing at the Manassas Airport, after being shot, Monday afternoon.

Airforce Times published information on the incident, Wednesday. The site reported that the UH-1N Huey helicopter landed safely in Manassas at 12:43 p.m. The Air Force believes it was shot by a firearm while flying over Northern Virginia.

One crew member sustained a minor injury. He received treatment at a local hospital and has since been released according to reports.

FBI and Airforce Office of Special Investigations are jointly investigating the incident to determine if the shot was deliberate. The military helicopter was on a routine mission.

The FBI asks that anyone near the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, call the Washington field office at 202-278-2000.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.