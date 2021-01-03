banner ad

UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Gainesville Girl Found Safe

January 3, 2021

UPDATED: Jan. 3 at 9:40 p.m. 

Prince William Police have confirmed that Gainesville teen Sadie Suydam has been located and is safe.

From Original Article: 

Sadie Suydam, 15, reportedly went missing from her Gainesville home and was last seen on Jan. 1 between midnight and 1 a.m.

Her parents asked that people reach out to them or the Prince William Police if they had seen her.

Bristow Beat will remove this article within a few days to allow the family their privacy. 

 

