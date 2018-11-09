AlphaBEST Employee Charged with Assaulting 9-Year-Old Bristow Boy

Prince William County Police charged Christopher Aaron Dean, 28, of Manassas for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old boy under his care Nov. 6 at the Victory Elementary School AlphaBEST program in Bristow.

According to police, Dean, a substitute part-time employee, retaliated against the boy, who accidentally stepped on the foot of another 9-year-old classmate.

“The SACC [School Age Child Care] employee, identified as the accused, approached the victim and intentionally stepped on his foot,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “The victim sustained bruising and other markings on the top his foot as a result of the encounter.”

Following an investigation in conjunction with Child Protective Services, officers charged Dean with one misdemeanor count of assault & battery.

Police released Dean on a summons to appear in court Dec. 18, 2018.

AlphaBEST, a national provider of after school extended day programs, terminated Dean following the incident; he was not an employee of Prince William County Schools.

Dean was hired October 2017 after a previous period of employment in 2016, according to AlphaBEST CEO Judy Nee. He has also worked at Gravely Elementary in Haymarket and Weems Elementary in Manassas.

“He had no previous incidents while in AlphaBEST employment,” she said.

In a statement to parents, the company said:

Our most important priority continues to be the safety and welfare of all children in our care. Accordingly, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for those involved in any wrongdoing.

