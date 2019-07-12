Animal Control Finds Rabid Bat in Manassas City

An Animal Control Officer with the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9115 Center Street for an injured bat, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m.,

The bat was collected and found to have tested positive for rabies. It is believed an unknown person(s) physically handled the bat prior to officer arrival.

Any person in contact with the bat is at high-risk for having contracted the disease and at-risk for serious health-related issues.

The Manassas City Police Department Animal Control Section is asking anyone who came in contact with this bat on Saturday to immediately contact the Prince William Health District at (703) 792-7329 and to contact Senior Animal Control Officer Daigle at (703) 257-8102.

Only individuals in physical contact with the animal are at-risk and there are no health risks to the general public.

As a reminder, citizens should never handle bats or other wild animals and should contact the Manassas City Police’s non-emergency line at (703) 257-8000.

More information on Virginia bat’s here.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.