Animal Knocks Out Power to 4,000 Residents

An animal caused the power loss that Bristow and Gainesville residents experienced early Wednesday NOVEC said.

“The outage in the Linton Hall area at 4:52 a.m. today was caused by an animal that blew an arrestor,” NOVEC Senior Communications Specialist Priscilla Knight said.

System operators went through a series of circuit work to restore all 4,281 customers by 6:09 a.m.

NOVEC linemen had been restoring service to most of the 12,500 customers who lost power during Monday night’s storm, which blew trees and branches onto power lines.

The National Weather Service warns of heavy rain resulting in localized flash flooding late this afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.