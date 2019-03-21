Appliances, Furniture Stolen from Haymarket Residence

Prince William County Police responded to a burglary of a residence located in the 4000 block of High Ridge Road in Haymarket March 19.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred sometime in the span of Nov. 22 and March 19.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through a side door that was found damaged,” police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.

Appliances and furniture were reported missing from the house.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

