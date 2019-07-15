Arlington Man Faces Multiple Charges Following I-66 Police Pursuit

By Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police Trooper L. Vajglova initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Expedition traveling west on Interstate 66 near Route 123 in Fairfax County, Saturday, July 13 at 12:44 a.m. The violation was for speeding – 90 mph.

At first the Expedition refused to stop for the trooper, but finally pulled off and stopped on the shoulder. A few minutes into the traffic stop, the driver of the Expedition drove off from the trooper and a pursuit was initiated westbound on I-66.

The pursuit continued into the City of Manassas and then eastbound on I-66. During the course of the pursuit, the Expedition repeatedly rammed Trooper Vajglova’s patrol car, two other troopers’ vehicles, and a Fairfax County Police Officer’s vehicle as they attempted to surround the suspect vehicle in order to safely bring it to a stop and end the pursuit. But the Expedition continued west onto I-495 where Virginia State Police finally maneuvered it to a stop approximately a 1/2 mile from the exit for I-95.

The driver of the Expedition, Noe Adalberto Guerro Molina, 34, of Arlington, Va., was taken into custody and arrested for DUI – 2nd offense within 10 years. He was also charged with one felony account of eluding police, six counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer; two counts of hit-and-run; obstruction of justice; and failure to obey a red light. He is being held without bond at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

No law enforcement were injured during the course of the pursuit. No civilian vehicles were struck during the course of the pursuit. Fairfax County Police assisted with the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

