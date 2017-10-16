Arrest Made in Woodbridge Abduction

Roberto Antoni Medrano-Segovia, 21, was charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement in the alleged abduction of Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, for which an Amber Alert was issued.

According to police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus, Prince William Officers responded to the 14800 block of Danville Road in Woodbridge (22193), October 15 at 1:43 a.m., to investigate a possible abduction.

The investigation revealed 16-year-old Aguilar-Cruz, was attending a party at a home in the aforementioned area with the Medrano-Segovia, an acquaintance.

“According to witnesses, during the party, the victim and the accused got into a verbal altercation, which escalated physically,” said Probus. “Other attendees assisted the victim and the parties separated.”

At that point, the accused displayed a knife towards the witnesses and made claims to be a member of the criminal street gang MS-13.

Aguilar-Cruz eventually left the area in a vehicle and returned a short time later with other associates. The accused used a sharp instrument to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses who initially helped the victim.

While at the residence, the victim and the accused came into contact and got into another argument. Witnesses then observed the victim being forcibly placed in the vehicle by the accused, seemingly against her will. Detectives listed the victim as missing and endangered and Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert.

During the investigation, around 2:00 p.m., information was received indicating both parties were at an address on Barksdale Street in Woodbridge.

Officers arrived and located a female and male, both of whom provided a false identification to police. The individuals were eventually positively identified and questioned about the incident.

The victim was unharmed and reunited with her family. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Roberto Antoni Medrano-Segovia was arrested.

Police arrested Roberto Antoni Medrano-Segovia, 21, of No Fixed Address, Oct. 15 and charged him with the three crimes listed above. His court date has been set for November 7. He is being held without bond.

