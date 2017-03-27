Attempted Commercial Burglary Reported at Pier 1 Imports

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Pier 1 Imports located at 13261 Gateway Center Drive in Gainesville to investigate an attempted burglary, Mar. 25 at 2:25 p.m.

A manager reported that sometime between 11 p.m., Mar. 23, 10 a.m., Mar. 24, entry was attempted into the business through a rear door that was found damaged.

“No entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.

You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

