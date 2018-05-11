Aware Foundation Announces Missing Nokesville Teen: Palmer Marsh

The community is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Palmer Curtis Marsh, 16, of Nokesville.

According to The Aware Foundation of Virginia, Palmer was last seen Tuesday, May 2, in the 8900 block of Burwell Road in Nokesville, Virginia.

Palmer is Latino with a medium complexion. He has short black hair, brown eyes. He is 5’4” and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a khaki short sleeve shirt and light cream high top work boots. He wears contact lenses.

Palmer is very shy. He works on a goat farm on Burwell Road and is good with animals.

He has a scar on his forehead underneath his bangs.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-5111 or dial 911 IMMEDIATELY.

Spread the word!!

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.