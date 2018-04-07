Balls Ford Road Brush Fire Remains Active

The mulch and brush fire at the Yard Waste Recycling Center on Balls Ford Road, remains active Saturday, according to Prince William Fire and Rescue.

The mulch fire began at 7800 Piney Branch Lane in Bristow Friday afternoon and quickly spread to the waste center along Ball Ford Road where it remains active.

“The fire rapidly spread off the property and traveled a distance to jump Balls Ford Road and ignite several mulch piles and heavy earth moving equipment at the Yard Waste Recycling Center,” said a Prince William Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the fire could take several days to extinguish.

“With the amount of piled mulch burning, this could be a several day event with smoke penetrating the area during this period,” said the April 6 Facebook post.

As the mulch piles are being extinguished, residents should expect smoke throughout the day.

The department advises that people avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Brush Fire Update

Saturday, April 7, 2018

9:30 AM The fire scene on Ballsford Road remains active. Large mulch storage piles are being extinguished. Smoke will remain in the area throughout the day. Fire units will remain on the scene. Please avoid the area. The fire began Friday around 4:30 p.m. The mulch pile spread to become a brush fire.

Fire Incident Update

Friday, April 6, 2018

4:36 PM This afternoon at 4:36 PM units were dispatched to the 7800 block of Piney Branch Lane for a brush fire at Aggregate Processing. On arrival, units faced a large mulch pile on fire and a brush fire. The fire rapidly spread off the property and traveled a distance to jump Ballsford Road and ignite several mulch piles and heavy earth moving equipment at the Yard Waste Recycling Center. Units remain on the scene mopping up hot spots. With the amount of piled mulch burning, this could be a several day event with smoke penetrating the area during this period. No injuries have been reported.

