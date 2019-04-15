Out of the Blue Celebrates Easter, Caps, Military Service

Come to Gainesville’s Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood this April to celebrate Easter, the Caps Playoff game and enjoy some crabs, shrimp and drinks on the patio.

Out of the Blue is a special kind of local restaurant. It serves fine, freshly caught seafood perfect for fine dining and special occasions. However, it’s also the neighborhood restaurant and bar; a place to come to socialize, watch the game or engage in community service activities.

NHL Playoffs

Want to watch the Caps in the NHL Playoffs? Come to Out of the Blue to enjoy the game with other fans. The game will be on all of their big-screen TVs during the Caps game on Monday night, including the 70-inch one on the patio.

Out of the Blue is offering it’s Washington Capitals Playoff Specials beginning when the puck drops. Specials including $3 Bud Light Drafts, $4 Fire Ball & Jack, $5 MurLarkey Rock The Red Cocktail, $6 Wings, $7 Oyster Sliders, $8 Crab Stuffed Spuds and $9 Burger & Fries.

Plus all day Happy Hour Sunday through Friday during the Playoffs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come wear your Washington Capitals apparel!

Easter Weekend

Out of the Blue is an ideal place to celebrate Easter. Out of the Blue opens at 11 a.m. and is serving their full menu with the addition of some Easter Day specials.

Easter Specials include devil eggs stuffed with crabmeat and carrot cake. There is also a special on drinks. Enjoy $6 mimosas, $7 Bloody Marys, $8 MurLarkey Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade. Call ahead for reservations.

College Planning Dinner

April 22, “Your College Planning Coach” Luanne Lee will hold another of her College Planning Workshop, which includes a complimentary dinner. Lee provides information to help people plan ahead financially for their children to go to college, no matter the child’s age, nor the family’s finances. Call ahead to be included.

Happy Hour for the Hungry

On April 25, from 5-7 p.m., Out of the Blue will hold a Happy Hour for the Hungry to support House of Mercy.

House of Mercy is a Catholic nonprofit organization in Gainesville that provides assistance to area residents in need by way of clothing, food and education. Come out and socialize for a good cause.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Crab Feast

May 4, come out to Tucked Away Brewing Company in Manassas from 1-4 p.m. to enjoy “Crab Feast” catered by Out of the Blue. Enjoy blue crabs and “peel and eat shrimp” paired with one of their popular craft beers. The event is open to the public with tickets that can be purchased via Tucked Away Brewing.

Military Appreciation Monday

May 6, C.C. Bartholomew, real estate agent with Keller Williams in Manassas, is hosting another monthly Military Appreciation Monday at Out of the Blue.

May’s beneficiary is Our Military Kids, a nonprofit which helps to fund extracurricular activities for military children whose parents are deployed or are injured veterans. Extracurricular activities are one way for children to deal with stress and foster self-confidence.

When diners attend OOTB that night, local business sponsors will match 100% of their check and donate it to Our Military Kids. It is a great way to have a delicious meal and support a worthy cause.

Sign up via their Facebook page or call the restaurant for reservations.

With spring weather coming, Out of the Blue invites everyone to come out to enjoy crabs, shrimp and drinks on their patio, or order carryout crabs for your next party by the pound or bushel.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road, Gainesville, Virginia. Call them at 571 284-6350. Out of the Blue also participates in DoorDash.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.