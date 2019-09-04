Out of the Blue Celebrates September with Entertainment, Outreach

Out of the Blue Crabs and Seafood in Gainesville, Virginia is back to hosting a number of community-minded events this September. Military Appreciation Mondays have returned, Team Trivia nights are beginning, and Music on the Patio is continuing.

Out of the Blue seems such a quintessential part of the Gainesville community, it is hard to believe the seafood and crab restaurant only celebrated its 2-year anniversary this spring. Now they intend to extend the celebration specials into the September.

“Our two year anniversary was SO successful and people seemed to enjoy it so much, so we decided to bring back the $22.22 specials!” said owner/operator Ryan Pell.

To celebrate, Out of the Blue will be offering “Two-Days.” Get $2.22 medium crabs plus $22.22 select entrée, not just on Tuesdays, but Mondays through Thursdays from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30.

Trivia nights are a time-honored tradition at the local pub or restaurant, which is why Out of the Blue has begun hosting Monday Team Trivia DC, beginning Sept. 8. Trivia Nights will go from 7-9 p.m. During that time all Happy Hour specials will be extended for trivia contestants. Trivia players can also win OOTB gift cards.

Military Appreciation Mondays [MAM] have become an institution at Out of the Blue. This season’s MAM will resume on Sept. 9 after a summer hiatus. This month, Out of the Blue patrons will sponsor Serve Our Willing Warriors [SOWW] retreat in Haymarket.

Whatever a patron with MAM reservations spends on dinner that night will be matched by corporate sponsors: all generous local businesses. The total amount spent will be donated to a U.S. military or veteran friendly nonprofit in the region.

Serve Our Willing Warriors in Haymarket, Virginia is a nonprofit that provides wounded military members a place to stay and reconnect with their families during a time of recovery. The home is located in scenic Bull Run Mountains and was founded by Western Prince William residents. Find out more here.

The evening of Sept. 11 evening financial advisor Deborah Trnka of Edward Jones in Haymarket will host dinner/seminar, “Investing with Composure in an Unstable World.” Dinner is complimentary. Call ahead for reservations.

Register now for OOTB’s MurLarkey Cocktail Dinner, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Enjoy a 3-course meal of Out of the Blue prepared dinner paired with specialty MurLarkey cocktails. Hear the guys at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow talk about their spirits and the food they best compliment. It is just one of the ways Out of the Blue partners with MurLarkey local distillery.

“Every time MurLarkey comes to Out of the Blue, it is always a lot of fun,” Pell said, adding that OOTB loves to support local businesses.

That evening MurLarkey Hard Lemonaid is $5 on tap. Pell highly recommends guest give it a try. “It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s soo good.”

Sept. 19, join Prince William Business Connections [PWBC] for Happy Hour! Meet friends and network to make new local business connections.

Sept. 23, Luanne Lee, Your College Coach, and financial advisor is hosting another financial dinner called “College is Coming…Are You Ready?” She provides information for any parent hoping to send their children to college one day. It begins at 7 p.m. Dinner is complimentary. Tickets by Eventbrite or call ahead.

Sept. 28, Out of the Blue will welcome back “our friends from Kentucky” the Kites, for Music on the Patio, a part of the band’s “Virginia is for Lovers” tour. Out of the Blue enjoyed the folk alternative band when they performed in the Northern Virginia area at the beginning of summer. Music begins at 6 p.m. on the patio, weather permitting.

“Home” by the Kites

Back to school time is here and Out of the Blue wants to thank everyone who helped support the Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club’s School Guest Bartending Night and Fundraiser. Out of the Blue raised $2,400 from raffles, actions and giveback from 15% of sales on the evening of the fundraiser.

Additionally, patrons donated $40 towards backpacks or dropped off school supplies for local children in needed. Then volunteers came and stuffed backpacks. The school supplies will benefit Prince William children in special education programs at PACE West and PHILLIPS Program for Children and Families, Prince William Social Services foster care children and children in need from Manassas City neighborhoods.

Out of the Blue offers private party rooms and crabs to go by the pound and bushel. Call Out of the Blue for “call ahead” seating 571-284-6350.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville. Visit OOTB’s Facebook page to stay current on events and specials.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.