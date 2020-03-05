Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Hosts Fish Fridays, St. Paddy’s Day

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville, Virginia is always in the mood to celebrate. This month it’s St. Patrick’s Day and Fish Fridays!

FISH FRIDAYS

Fish Fridays began Friday, Feb. 28 and will continue until April 3. With a variety of fish and seafood selections, it is a day to look forward to. “Come enjoy our fresh seafood,” said owner Ryan Pell.

Pell said they are also premiering a Fish Friday “Fresh Catch”– grilled Trout with Chipotle butter sauce ‘there’s a little kick to it,” she said, or piccata sauce.

Other delicious seafood items include salmon, shrimp, stuffed flounder, whole fish and scallops, plus dollar oysters and ½ off peel-and-eat shrimp.

FIRST RESPONDERS’ FRIDAY

Every Friday is First Responder Friday. That means 20% off food (not drinks) for EMTs, firefighters and police officers.

PATRICK’S DAY WEEK

Count yourself lucky! You can celebrate St. Paddy’s Day all week long from at Out of the Blue from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to closing. Pell knows that people sometimes have a difficult time celebrating on the day, so she tried to make holidays last longer at her OOTB.

Some St. Paddy’s Day Happy hour specials include:

$3 Green Bud Lights

$6 Irish Red Drafts

$7 Crab Stuffed Spuds

$8 Fish & Chips

$9 Crispy Fish Sandwich

$.50 wings with min order of 10

EXTENDED HAPPY HOURS!

Around St. Patrick’s Day is Happy Hour extended, specifically Sunday-Friday, March 15-20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HGBA

The Haymarket Gainesville Business Association will hold a networking event on St. Patrick’s Day, Mar. 15, from 4-6 p.m. In addition to members, local business owners or representatives are invited to take part, meet new business owners and extend their local network.

COFFEE CLUB

Deborah Trnka of Edwards Jones in Gainesville will hold a Coffee Club financial seminar at Out of the Blue, Mar. 29 at 9 a.m. Call ahead to OOTB to reserve a spot. It’s a great opportunity to talk about investment in a casual setting. Coffee and small breakfast provided.

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONDAYS

Every first Monday of the month is Military Appreciation Monday. Out of the Blue is looking for local businesses to sponsor its April benefit dinner and match what diners pay that night. For information contact OOTB.

BLUE CRABS

Out of the Blue has blue crabs all year long for dine-in and carry out.

PARTIES

They also rent a room for small and medium-sized parties and events. It is the perfect spot for showers, Christenings, engagement parties or business events.

Keep up with their many events and specials on Facebook.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center at 5005 Wellington Road. OOTB offers call-ahead seating. Call 571-0284-6350. Follow OOTB on Facebook to keep up with events and specials.

