Children Ride OmniRide for Free with Adults on April 22

In support of national Take Your Child to Work Day, children age 17 and younger can ride any OmniRide bus for free on Thursday, April 22, when accompanied by a paying adult!

This is an opportunity to introduce students, not only to the working world, but also to the many alternatives our region has to driving alone. Riders are encouraged to bring their children along for the ride on an OmniRide Express bus or OmniRide Local bus on April 22 and show them the basics about using public transportation so they can gain confidence as they mature and start their own careers!

Take Your Child to Work Day, also termed Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day, is a national public education program that aims to connect what children learn at school with the actual working world. This day provides an opportunity for children to begin to envision their future home and work lives. OmniRide looks forward to welcoming many new young riders on April 22!

For more information, visit https://daughtersandsonstowork.org.

For more information about OmniRide, visit OmniRide.com

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides commuter and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. It also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

