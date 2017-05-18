Bristow Hair Cuttery Burglarized

Prince William Officers responded to the Hair Cuttery located at 10294 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow to investigate a burglary, May 17 at 8:48 a.m.

“An employee of the business reported to police that the burglary occurred between 9:05 p.m. May 16 and 8:30 a.m. May 17,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathon Perok . “The investigation revealed there were no signs of forced entry into the business.”

Entry is believed to have been made through an unsecured rear door. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

