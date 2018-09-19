Bristow Man Arrested for Domestic Assault

On September 14 at 12:16 p.m., Prince William officers began to investigate a domestic assault that occurred at a residence located in the 11700 block of Alexander Hays Road in Bristow (20136) earlier that morning.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported to police that she had a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused allegedly grabbed the victim and held her down against her will.

The parties eventually separated, and the victim responded to the Paul T. White Station in Manassas to report the incident.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Bradford Joseph Fajfar. The accused turned himself in at the Paul T. White Station later that afternoon without incident. Minor injuries were reported.

Arrested on September 14:

Bradford Joseph Fajfar, 39, of 11774 Alexander Hays Road in Bristow was charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

