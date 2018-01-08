Bristow Man Charged in Carjacking

An ongoing investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Prince William County Police resulted in the arrest of Bashir Aslami, 27, of Bristow and two other men for an alleged carjacking that occurred in the 17400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Dumfries on Oct. 22, 2017.

According to police, a suspect, identified as Hassan Majdi Hammoude, 23, of Alexandria made arrangements to rob a 31-year-old man at a local business.

“The accused solicited the assistance of two other men, identified as Aslami and Ahmad Riaz Noory [24, of Manassas], for the robbery,” Police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “During the incident, one of the suspects is alleged to have brandished a firearm.”

While no injuries were reported, the suspects allegedly stole the victim’s money and car.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the three men, who were charged Jan. 2-3 with carjacking, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The court date for all of the accused is Feb. 20, 2018 and all are held without bond.

