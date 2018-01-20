Bristow Man Charged for Filming 13-Year-Old in Changing Room

Fairfax County Police arrested Rudolph Doering, 50, of Bristow for the attempted unlawful filming of a 13-year-old girl at Hollister Co. at the Fair Oaks Mall Jan. 7.

Police released surveillance footage provided by the store’s loss prevention team, which ultimately led to Doering’s surrender at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center Jan. 14.

An investigation revealed that a minor was changing in the fitting room when she saw a cell phone, which appeared to be recording her from the next stall.

“She heard a noise in the stall beside hers and when she looked down, she saw a cell phone that appeared to be filming her while she changed,” a spokesperson said. “The victim reported the incident to her mother who then notified Hollister Co. employees.”

Doering, who was initially a person of interest in the case, was ultimately charged with one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor.

