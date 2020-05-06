Bristow Man Dies in Hit & Run Accident

Prince William Police are looking for the driver who killed a Bristow pedestrian in a hit and run, Wednesday morning, and are asking for the public’s help.

May 6 at 5 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Balls Ford Road and Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a pedestrian crash.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a silver-colored sedan was turning west onto Balls Ford Road from Sudley Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Sudley Road, not within a crosswalk,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

After the crash, the striking vehicle is believed to have fled westbound on Balls Ford Road.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Suspect Vehicle Description:

A silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with damage to the passenger side mirror and additional damage on the passenger side.

Identified:

The deceased is identified as Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow.

