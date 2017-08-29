UPDATE: Bristow Schools Released from Secure Buildings Status

UPDATED: Aug. 29, 4:40 p.m.:

Prince William County has announced that schools are no longer under secure the building status.

“Schools have been informed they can come out of secure the building status and release the buses and walkers,” said Irene Cromer, Supervisor of Community Relations for Prince William County Schools.

UPDATED: Aug. 29, 3:25 p.m.:

According to Prince William Police, the secure the building status at Bristow Elementary School is due to an armed robbery at Good Times Tobacco on Devlin Road.

The suspect “brandished a handgun” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

“Areas schools were notified as a precaution,” said Probus.

The situation is “ongoing.”

The situation is also described on the Prince William Police Department Facebook Page:

A male brandished a handgun then fled the store on foot. A police K-9 has responded to the scene to assist. Area schools were notified as a precaution. Suspect Description:

Black male, between 6’00”- 6’02”, last seen wearing a mask and dark clothing

Other schools are posting “secure the building” status as well, such as Chris Yung Elementary School,on Fog Light Way in Bristow.

Chris Yung Elementary School is now, and Bristow Run Elementary remains, in precautionary secure the building status due to reported police activity in the area. All are safe but entry is restricted. Stay tuned for updates. We will advise if there are any changes in dismissal plans.

“Parents have been contacted. Walkers will not be released until the all clear is given,” said Irene Cromer, spokesperson for Prince William County Schools.

Parents picking up their children at the Bristow Montessori School and those in the area of Devlin Road and Bristow Commons should also be advised to take caution.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Prince William County Schools has announced that Bristow Run Elementary School on 8990 Worthington Drive in Bristow is under “precautionary secure the building status due to reported police activity in the area.”

“All are safe but entry is restricted,” said the school’s website.

Irene Cromer, Supervisors of Community Relations for Prince William County School released this message to media:

About 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Bristow Run Elementary School in Bristow implemented secure-the-building mode due to reported police activity in the area. This action is precautionary and staff and students are safe. When the “all clear” for the school is given, an update will be provided. Please do not call or visit the school. Check the school website for updates. Secure-the-building status means that the school is secured from outside entry. Outside activities are cancelled and students are brought inside. All inside school activities continue as usual. Visit the Risk Management & Security Services web page to learn more.

Bristow Beat will update when more information is known

