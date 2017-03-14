Bristow Woman Charged with Assault on Police Officer

Prince William County Police charged Cherie Stephanie Penaloza, 43, of Bristow, with assault and battery on a LEO and driving under the influence, following a single vehicle accident, which occurred Saturday morning in the area of Schaeffer Lane in Nokesville.

Following an investigation, police determined the driver of the vehicle, Penaloza, to be intoxicated.

“While the accused was being placed inside a police cruiser, she became agitated and kicked an officer in the lower body,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

Police eventually secured the suspect without further incident; Penaloza received no injuries.

Penaloza’s court date is March 21, 2017 and she was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

